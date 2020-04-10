Meals on Wheels Amarillo seeing high demand, less volunteers due to COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Meals on Wheels of Amarillo is continuing its services of delivering food to seniors in need but is adjusting to keep clients and volunteers safe.
Hospitals are still providing hot meals to the organization, but now volunteers either pick up the food outside or have to wear a mask and have their temperature checked before entering.
“The hospitals are awesome. They just know how critical it is. It would just be a worse health crisis if we didn’t feed these people, so we have no plans of stopping,” said Susie Akers, executive director of Meals on Wheels Amarillo.
Visiting with clients is no longer allowed.
For those who can come to the door, volunteers drop off hot meals at the door step without ever entering.
For clients who are disabled, volunteers only enter to drop off the food and make sure the client is ok.
“A lot of times, of course we are the only ones they see all day. It’s critical we at least check on these people. The food is important, but that safety check is critical,” said Akers.
With the coronavirus outbreak, the organization is seeing more seniors in need of meals.
Also due to the virus, the organization is seeing more volunteers take a step back for the time being to keep healthy and safe.
“We opened two new routes to try and take care of all those people, but currently we have 20 people on our waiting list even with all of that. So, if I had more volunteers, I could add more routes, but it just kills me that we have that big of a waiting list,” said Akers.
Now staff at Meal on Wheels is having to spend more of their time delivering food to keep up with demand.
“Sometimes we just don’t have enough volunteers to go around, and for one reason or another, a lot of our volunteers are older, and they’re afraid to get out in the community, and afraid to expose themselves. They have asked to step back for awhile, until the virus scare passes, so we have to run routes sometimes at the last minute,” said Lota Taylor, volunteer coordinator.
If you would like to volunteers for Meals on Wheels or donate household items for seniors who can’t leave their house, visit the organizations website or you can drop off items at 7550 Outlook Drive.
