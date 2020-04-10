WATCH LIVE: Governor Abbott provides update on efforts to fight coronavirus in Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Governor Abbott is holding a news conference to provide an update on the Coronavirus impact in Texas as of Friday, April 10.
Abbott began by expressing gratitude to health care workers and first responders, particularly those “on the front line” contracting COVID-19. They will be lighting up the Governor’s Mansion in blue as tribute on Saturday night.
Abbott praised White House plans to protect and build up the Texas energy economy. Abbott spoke with Vice President Pence about strategic use of federal resources, but said the majority of testing equipment is now coming from the private sector.
Abbott expressed confidence in our hospital capacity and Texas leadership in number of recovered cases.
The governor provided details of “flattening curves” in various Texas counties and said the top line numbers of people testing positive in Lubbock County are staying flat.
Abbott urged Texans to observe social distancing and avoid large gatherings over the Easter weekend.
The Texas National Guard is working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to set up medical and testing sites across Texas, for example, in Jefferson County. Abbott told the county that Texas has plenty of ventilators and “their every need will be met.”
Abbott is launching on online childcare portal to help essential workers find care for their children.
