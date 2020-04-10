Few Storms By Late Day

Today is looking mild with highs in the lower to mid 60s. Expect partly cloudy skies with a few thunderstorms by late day. We MAY see a few waves of storms but it should be rather scattered in nature, meaning very hit or miss. Some storms could be strong to severe with large hail & damaging winds. Lingering storms are possible tonight otherwise expect partly cloudy skies and lows in the upper 40s.
Still watching storm chances on Saturday but mainly East & SE and the strong cold front for Easter Sunday. Snow chances are still possible for Monday night and into Tuesday morning.