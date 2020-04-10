Education Credit Union to automatically defer loan payments for 60 days due to COVID-10

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Education Credit Union will automatically defer loan payments for 60 days due to the COVID-19 crisis.
This includes vehicle loans, personal loans and credit cards.
The credit union is doing this to help their members who have lost their jobs, number of work hours, etc.
The credit union is doing what it can to help members who are facing financial burdens during the pandemic.
Real estate loans are not eligible for automated deferment.
