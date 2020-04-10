Daily COVID-19 report shows 126 cases in Amarillo as of April 10

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 216 COVID-19 cases confirmed in the Texas Panhandle, five cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle and 10 cases in Eastern New Mexico.
The City of Amarillo released the daily report of cases in Potter and Randall counties.
Of the cases in today’s report, 21 patients are in isolation at a medical facility. 114 of the cases are considered local transmission.
There are still 154 tests pending.
In a news conference earlier today, the city also confirmed a new death in Potter County.
This makes a total of 216 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Hemphill County: 1
- Gray County: 12
- Moore County: 28
- Swisher County: 3
- Potter County: 66
- Randall: 60
- Castro County: 11
- Deaf Smith County: 7
- Oldham County: 3
- Donley County: 21
- Dallam County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 2
- Hansford County: 1
Out of the confirmed cases, there are currently eight recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Deaf Smith County: 2
- Potter County: 1
- Randall County: 3
- Moore County: 2
There have also been six deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Oldham County: 1
- Castro County: 1
- Potter County: 2
- Randall County: 2
There are five cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 1
- Texas County: 4
There has now been one death in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
There are 10 cases Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 9
- Roosevelt County: 1
These cities and counties that are under stay-at-home directives:
- Potter County
- Deaf Smith County
- Gray County
- City of Amarillo
- City of Canyon
- Randall County
- City of Pampa
- City of Lefors
- City of Hereford
- Hansford County
- City of Gruver
- City of Spearman
- City of McLean
- Castro County
- Donley County
- Wheeler County
- Swisher County
- City of Perryton
- Ochiltree County
- City of Tulia
- Armstrong County
- City of Claude
