Community asked to ring their bells at the same time on Easter Sunday to unite as one

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - While many will spend their Easter Sunday at home, the community is asked to ring their bells at the same time to shed some hope in the area.
All churches, business owners, houses of worship and community members are asked to join together in the bell ringing at 1:00 p.m. this Sunday.
The event is made to bring everyone together in a gesture of solidarity, hope and celebration during these rough times.
Anyone who participates is also encouraged to stream the bell ringing live on Facebook and to use the hashtag #ALLinAMARILLOBells.
For those who do not have a bell, use a car horn or noisemaker to participate.
