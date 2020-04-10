Clovis offering free Wi-Fi services for students

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - The City of Clovis is offering free Wi-Fi to students in need of internet access.
The Wi-Fi internet service is called “ClovisPublic” and has no password.
While using the public Wi-Fi, remember to social distance yourself and be six feet away from others.
The public internet service can be used in the following parking lots in Clovis:
- Baxter-Curren Senior Center, 908 Hickory
- Building Safety, 1221 Mitchell
- Civic Center, 801 Schepps
- Clovis Aquatics Center, 1700 E 7th Street
- Clovis Municipal Airport Terminal, 459 CR 11.5
- Fire Station number six, 116 E 21st Street. Instead of parking at the station, park at the Marshall Track or other places within 400 feet of the station. No other fire stations will have public Wi-Fi.
- Clovis-Carver Public Library, 701 N Main
- Roy Walker Recreation Center, 316 W 2nd Street
- City Hall, 321 N Connelly
- Potter Pool, 501 N Upsilon
- Splash Pad, 1001 N Sycamore
- Youth Recreation Building, 1504 E 7th Street
