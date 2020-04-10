Clovis offering free Wi-Fi services for students

By Vanessa Garcia | April 10, 2020 at 5:10 AM CDT - Updated April 10 at 5:10 AM

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - The City of Clovis is offering free Wi-Fi to students in need of internet access.

The Wi-Fi internet service is called “ClovisPublic” and has no password.

While using the public Wi-Fi, remember to social distance yourself and be six feet away from others.

The public internet service can be used in the following parking lots in Clovis:

  • Baxter-Curren Senior Center, 908 Hickory
  • Building Safety, 1221 Mitchell
  • Civic Center, 801 Schepps
  • Clovis Aquatics Center, 1700 E 7th Street
  • Clovis Municipal Airport Terminal, 459 CR 11.5
  • Fire Station number six, 116 E 21st Street. Instead of parking at the station, park at the Marshall Track or other places within 400 feet of the station. No other fire stations will have public Wi-Fi.
  • Clovis-Carver Public Library, 701 N Main
  • Roy Walker Recreation Center, 316 W 2nd Street
  • City Hall, 321 N Connelly
  • Potter Pool, 501 N Upsilon
  • Splash Pad, 1001 N Sycamore
  • Youth Recreation Building, 1504 E 7th Street

