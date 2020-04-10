City of Pampa confirms 1 new positive COVID-19 case

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Pampa has confirmed one new positive COVID-19 case in Gray County today.
On April 10, the City of Pampa and Gray County were notified by the Texas Department of State Health Services of the new confirmed case of COVID-19, bringing the total to 13 cases in Gray County.
According to the City of Pampa, this case is travel related, and the patient is quarantined in their home.
This makes a total of 217 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Hemphill County: 1
- Gray County: 13
- Moore County: 28
- Swisher County: 3
- Potter County: 66
- Randall: 60
- Castro County: 11
- Deaf Smith County: 7
- Oldham County: 3
- Donley County: 21
- Dallam County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 2
- Hansford County: 1
Out of the confirmed cases, there are currently eight recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Deaf Smith County: 2
- Potter County: 1
- Randall County: 3
- Moore County: 2
There have also been six deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Oldham County: 1
- Castro County: 1
- Potter County: 2
- Randall County: 2
There are five cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 1
- Texas County: 4
There has now been one death in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
There are 10 cases Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 9
- Roosevelt County: 1
These cities and counties that are under stay-at-home directives:
- Potter County
- Deaf Smith County
- Gray County
- City of Amarillo
- City of Canyon
- Randall County
- City of Pampa
- City of Lefors
- City of Hereford
- Hansford County
- City of Gruver
- City of Spearman
- City of McLean
- Castro County
- Donley County
- Wheeler County
- Swisher County
- City of Perryton
- Ochiltree County
- City of Tulia
- Armstrong County
- City of Claude
