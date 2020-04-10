Amarillo still climbing COVID-19 curve, increase rate seems to have slowed

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As we finish day 10 of 14 in the All in Amarillo, Shelter-in-Place order, the Mayor did not tell us if she plans to extend or lift the order, but rather explained it will be a decision the City Council will make on Tuesday as a whole.
They will be looking at a few things in order to make a decision, but the Amarillo Health Authority did say that extending the order will save lives.
“What’s our hospital capacity? How do we think we are trending in hospital capacity? What’s our testing capacity? How are we trending on the number of tests that we have done, as well as the number of tests that we are capable of doing? How are we trending on our cases, our positive results on those tests? Are we trending up, are we seeing a reduction in cases, are we seeing a sustained reduction in cases?” said Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson.
If the order is extended, they plan on going in two week increments. Even if the City decides to lift the order, businesses like dine-in restaurants and tattoo parlors will still be closed through the end of the month under Governor Abbott’s order.
Some businesses were wondering how to remain open if an employee tests positive.
“We work with the employee, and we would provide a contact investigation for that employee and coworkers. Then we do a risk analysis of contacts, so not every business has to close,” said Amarillo Public Health Director Casie Stoughton.
This virus has shown to impact individuals differently, especially children.
“Generally speaking, it seems to spare severe disease in pediatrics. That’s not to say that there aren’t outliers, and that’s not to say that children don’t get infected. I think anyone would be at risk of getting infected. As a general rule, children seem to have milder disease,” said Dr. Scott Milton, with Amarillo Health Authority.
Drive through testing is set to continue through next week.
Earlier this morning the Amarillo Public Health Department was having difficulties with their phone line, so they have provided two alternate numbers if the main line is not working. To get screened for testing, you can call (806)336-6195 or (806)671-6068
