Amarillo Public Libraries virtually serving the community

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Although Amarillo’s Public Libraries are no longer open for public use, staff members say they are still committed to serving the community.
Because of the Shelter-in-Place order, public libraries have closed all in-person operations, including many of their reading programs, but Library Public Relations Coordinator Stacey Yates says the staff has remained busy serving residents during the pandemic.
“Our staff continues to answer phone calls and help people find information, because that’s a big part of what libraries do," Yates said. “I noticed our Reference Librarian over at the Downtown Library helping people find weather reports, find access to online tax forms and even looking up scripture passages for people.”
Although all reading programs have also been cancelled, the library is sill preparing for the summer Amarillo Reads program, in hopes that the Shelter-in-Place order will be lifted by then.
“Our summer reading club, Amarillo Reads, in the summer officially begins on June 1, so a lot of what we’re doing right not is continuing to prepare for that. Of course, it is our hope that we’ll be able to offer programs again by then, but we do want kids and parents to still read over the summers," Yates said.
The libraries have also moved many of their reading activities online and have used social media to continue engaging in the community.
“Here at the libraries we’re doing a lot of different things,” Yates said. “We are interacting with our patrons over social media, offering virtual story times every week day at 10:30, and our youth staff is doing a great job providing different types of story times for kids and parents to enjoy together.”
Youth Department Library Assitant Dannie Castro says although the setup is not ideal, they are receiving positive feedback from the community on social media.
“We’re seeing a lot of positive feedback in the comments, and we miss our patrons. We imagine that they miss coming to the library, so at least they are getting some sort of reaction with the library staff to know that we are here for them,” Castro said.
Amarillo Public Libraries are also now opening their online reading resources to the public without requiring a login.
“A lot of these online resources have even removed the login requirement to use their resources during this time, so if you go to our website or Facebook page you can find those,” Yates said.
