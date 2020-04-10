Amarillo Crime Stoppers offering reward for information on Ye Olde Pancake Station burglary

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward for information about a burglary at the Ye Olde Pancake Station.
Around 11:00 p.m. on April 4, police were called to the restaurant after someone forced entry into the building.
The person was not able to leave with any property, but they did cause damage to the building.
If you recognize this suspect, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.
If your information leads to the location and arrest of the suspect, you could receive a reward of up to $1,000.
