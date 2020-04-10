Amarillo churches hosting social distancing Easter Service at Tascosa Drive-In Movie Theater

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - You’re invited to an Easter Worship Service to support the High Plains Food Bank.
Trinity Lutheran and Prince of Peace Lutheran churches have teamed up to host an Easter service that still follows the necessary COVID-19 restrictions.
The service will be held at the Tascosa Drive-In Movie Theater located at 1999 Dumas Drive at 9:00 a.m. on Sunday, April 12.
The churches will also be collecting monetary donations to support the High Plains Food Bank.
