Amarillo cardiologists noticing significant decrease in patient appointments

“We normally take care of patients with heart attacks, said Dr. Martinez-Arraras. “We see them almost daily, and typically we have to take care of them two to three times every day. Instead of that, we’re seeing two or three maybe a week, so the other five or six days people are not coming, meaning, they’re staying home. In a conversation with a hospital official yesterday, I was told that out of the 50 to 60 patients that we see in a given month with signs of a stroke, these last few weeks, they’ve seen five. That is a tremendous reduction.”