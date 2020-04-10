Amarillo cardiologists noticing significant decrease in patient appointments

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, local cardiologists are noticing a negative trend in visits from regular heart patients.
“Nationwide, there has been 40 to 60 percent decrease in the number of procedures being performed on people with heart attacks,” said Dr. Martinez-Arraras, cardiology specialist at Amarillo Heart Group. “We’re not talking about procedures that can be put off or the ones that you can schedule for two weeks from now. No, we’re talking about the ones that we have to do today, and those have decreased by 60 percent.”
Normally, heart patients are seen throughout the month, sometimes daily depending on their health status.
Now cardiologists are barely seeing 10 percent of their normal patients.
“We normally take care of patients with heart attacks, said Dr. Martinez-Arraras. “We see them almost daily, and typically we have to take care of them two to three times every day. Instead of that, we’re seeing two or three maybe a week, so the other five or six days people are not coming, meaning, they’re staying home. In a conversation with a hospital official yesterday, I was told that out of the 50 to 60 patients that we see in a given month with signs of a stroke, these last few weeks, they’ve seen five. That is a tremendous reduction.”
Even with the virus being unpredictable, heart patients need to be seen to make sure they are not on the verge of a heart attack or stroke.
“A heart attack does not wait for anybody,” said Dr. Martinez-Arraras. “It doesn’t wait for a virus. It doesn’t wait for a better day. If you’re having a heart attack, you need help. You need it now, because heart attacks kill people.”
While heart attacks are a deadly factor, Dr. Martinez-Arraras wants local heart patients to know they are open and ready to safely take care of all patients.
“What I want to make everybody understand is, that hospitals, physicians offices are working. We’re open,” said Dr. Martinez- Arraras. “We’re taking all kinds of precautions so that you won’t be exposed to other patients that might give you the virus.”
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.