Xcel Energy donating 192,000 surgical masks to frontline workers

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Xcel Energy is donating 192,000 surgical masks, including more than 4,000 N95 masks in Texas, New Mexico, Colorado, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota and South Dakota.
Xcel also announced their plans to donate more than $20 million in short and long-term corporate giving, inlcuding COVID-19 relief efforts.
The masks will go to healthcare workers and other first responders on the frontlines in the fight against COVID-19.
Last month the company donated an additional 130,000 surgical masks.
“We are all in this together and it’s important that we do what we can to support the healthcare workers and first responders who are on the frontlines of this pandemic,” said Ben Fowke, chairman and CEO of Xcel Energy. “We are equally committed to doing all we can to protect our employees who are doing essential work in our plants, transmission facilities and in the field.”
Xcel stocks masks to keep employees safe when working on heavy construction, in dusty conditions and during wildfires.
During the pandemic ,the company is supplying employees with non-surgical masks and other face coverings to help protect them.
More than 46,000 masks, including 925 N95 masks, will be donated in Texas and New Mexico. Last week Xcel donated an additional 30,000 masks to hospitals in Texas.
“These donations are going where they are needed most,” said David Hudson, president of Xcel Energy New Mexico and Texas. “They will be divided up between our local hospitals in Texas and New Mexico where healthcare workers are doing the critical work to keep us all safe.”
The masks will be shipped and distributed later this week.
