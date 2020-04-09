WTAMU donating COVID-19 test kits to Amarillo Public Health Department

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Recognizing the greater community need, West Texas A&M University will donate nearly all of its recently acquired COVID-19 tests to the City of Amarillo’s Public Health Department.
About 100 kits made from supplies from veterinary labs, including in Amarillo, arrived on campus Wednesday.
WT officials decided to keep 10 on campus and donate the rest to the Amarillo Health Department.
“The Texas A&M University System’s responsiveness is powerful,” said University President Dr. Walter Wendler. “Making these kits available will assist health care providers in addressing the COVID-19 challenges in the Panhandle. Working closely with community and state health officials, we determined that the test kits were best used by the Amarillo Health Department as part of their overall efforts to ensure public health and safety. We want to be a good partner to help rise above this pandemic and continue to be Panhandle strong.”
A total of 90 test kits will be sent to public health officials, and 10 kits will remain at the WT Student Health Services in case they’re needed for students who are sheltering in place in the residence halls.
“We continue to be overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from local partners,” said Amarillo Public Health Director Casie Stoughton. “The donation of tests from WT is another great example of how this entire community has come together to support both the response to and the recovery from COVID-19. We couldn’t do it without help from the community, and we’re very grateful to WT for stepping up to the plate.”
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.