Woman wanted on theft, credit card abuse charges in Randall County

(Source: Amarillo Crime Stoppers)
By Vanessa Garcia | April 9, 2020 at 9:29 AM CDT - Updated April 9 at 9:29 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers need your help locating a woman wanted on theft and credit card abuse charges in Randall County.

Officials said 51-year-old Devra Ann Weisbart is facing charges of credit or debit card abuse and theft of property, greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000.

Weisbart is described as 5-feet-5-inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has blue eyes and brown hair.

If you know where this woman is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $300.

Posted by Amarillo Crime Stoppers on Thursday, April 9, 2020

