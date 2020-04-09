United stores making changes in order to help prevent COVID-19 spread

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - United stores are making changes in order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, which include limiting the number of customers.
Beginning later this week, customer visits will be limited to less than 20 percent of the store’s occupancy rate at one time.
When made possible, customers will enter through one door and exit through a different door.
Employees will help keep count of how many people are in at one time.
Families are recommended to limit the number of shoppers to one person.
Grocery aisles will be marked for one-way traffic to strengthen social distancing and floors will have decals to show which direction traffic is going.
Stores will also have “smart shopping” signs that remind customers of best practices on their trip to the grocery store.
Stores will also have added plex-glass panels at check stands, pharmacy lanes and deli counters that serves as a barrier of protection between customers and employees.
The floors also have markers to show the recommended six feet of social distancing.
The stores are taking many more safety and health precautions.
Touched surfaces in the stores are also being sanitized and cleaned throughout the day, including grocery carts, door handles and checkout pin pads.
Cashiers also sanitize their work area every 30 minutes and must was their hands at least every hour.
Employees clocking in for the day will also be given a health assessment screening measure.
If they cannot complete the assessment, they will be asked to go home and call their healthcare provider.
Employees can wear masks and gloves if they want and steps are being taken to be procure masks.
However, the supply of masks available for buying is critically low because the healthcare industry is in need of the masks.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is advising people to diligently wash their hands and to sanitize because it is more effective than simply wearing gloves.
Employees who wear gloves must still wash their hands and sanitize their gloves throughout the day.
