TTUHSC making supplies to test more for COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center says there is a shortage of testing supplies locally, as well as nationally, because commercial companies are not able to keep up with the high demand.
“There is a dire need for testing, especially when you think of the future now. If you want to loosen these severe social restrictions, you have to have in place a very broad based testing system to catch minor flare-ups. If that’s not the case, it would just be the same situation we had before,” said Ulrich Bickel M.D., associate dean of sciences, professor at TTUHSC.
To help the Texas Panhandle, Texas Tech is making Vial Transport Media to allow for more testing.
These are sterile vials that testing swabs are stored in when the nasal swab is taken.
“They’re taking our vials, and they’re using those at the drive through COVID clinic, that the Public Health Department is working in collaboration with us. That’s down at the fair grounds. Again, they didn’t have many vials, not nearly enough to meet the demand, as well as a number of small communities in the Texas Panhandle,” said Eric MacLaughlin, Pharm. D., professor and chair at TTUHSC.
MacLaughlin says other cities in Texas have reached out to see if they can place an order.
Places as far as the Bahamas have also contacted Texas Tech as to how they can make the vials themselves.
When these vials were first made, the turn over time was around 300 every four hours.
“We got minds together, and we sat and thought. We got to the point where we can put out that same amount in around an hour, so we’ve really become efficient in what we’re doing,” said Miakala Conatser Pharm. D., assistant professor at TTUHSC.
Texas Tech plans to make around 4,000 vials per week for as long as they can or as long as needed.
Dr. Bickel says he knows of four other schools doing the same, but if more were to help out, more tests could be given.
“Commercial suppliers are unable to ramp up on such a short notice. They have still delivery times out one month or so. If you want to order these kits, there’s no way. This is a way that can be done, what we do can be done by other academic labs or pharmacies or hospital pharmacies, and it should be done on such a broader basis, I think,” said Dr. Bickel.
TTUHSC says its goal is to help our community and provide the supplies needed to test as many people as possible.
