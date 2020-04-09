Protecting your finances during COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As COVID-19 continues to spread, many people fear not being able to make it through this financial crisis.
Logan Mitchell, Financial Advisor for Morgan Stanley, says fear is one of the biggest driving factors in financial decisions for many people.
“The biggest thing that I’ve seen is, honestly, it’s fear,” Mitchell said. “That’s the most impact that I’ve seen on clients and individuals is the general fear that this virus brings, and fear heavily impacts the market.”
Mitchell says while some residents may feel like filing for bankruptcy is their only option, she encourages everyone to think about preventative methods you can take right now that could make a huge impact financially.
“Don’t be afraid to downsize,” Mitchell said. “If that includes selling your car and having to use a used, later model or selling some of your collector’s items, then you might need to do that to make sure you’re staying on track with those debts.”
Since many people have already been severely impacted financially because of COVID-19, Bankruptcy Attorney Dennis Boren says filing for bankruptcy could be the only option for many.
“No one, of course, wants to file bankruptcy, but when it comes down to hard realities, ending the stress and rebuilding your credit with a clean slate is why we have a bankruptcy code," Boren said.
Boren also encourages people not to panic should you have to file bankruptcy, because there are ways you can start rebuilding your credit.
“Your score will go down at first, but it can come back,” Boren said. “Particularly, if you get a couple of credit cards, and this may seem like something you couldn’t do, but as you actually begin, they won’t give you a big line of credit, but you can use a card to put gasoline in and for groceries.”
