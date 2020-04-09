Police searching for man after theft, shooting Thursday afternoon

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man after he reportedly stole property from a home on Valley Avenue and then proceeded to steal a vehicle on Cactus Street.
On April 9 at around 1:45 p.m., the Potter County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a shooting on East Cactus Street.
The caller said he was at the Toot’n Totum at River Road and Willow Creek Drive and would meet deputies there.
When deputies arrived and spoke with the caller, he and his wife said they live in a home on Valley, and earlier this afternoon, around 1:00 a man came onto their property and stole a lawnmower and other power tools.
The theft was witnessed by the caller’s son who alerted his parents.
According to a news release, the caller and his wife attempted to locate the man.
They spoke to their neighbor who said he unknowingly gave the suspect and the stolen property a ride to a home on Cactus Street.
The caller said he and his wife drove over to the home on Cactus, located the man and confronted him about the stolen lawnmower and power tools.
The caller said the suspect pulled out a knife and threatened them.
The caller who pulled out a handgun, and a shot was fired.
According to the PCSO, it is unclear if the man was shot or injured.
The man then reportedly made his way down the street, where he stole a vehicle from a woman and fled the scene.
The stolen vehicle was later found unoccupied on NW Hughes Street.
The man has still not been located.
Investigators are looking to speak to a Leonel Sauceda, Hispanic male, approximately 37-years-old.
If you know where Leonel Sauceda is, you should call the Potter County Sheriff’s Office at (806) 379-2900
The investigation is still ongoing, and more details will be released when they become available.
