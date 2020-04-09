Panhandle Disaster Relief Fund distributes more than $357,000 to non-profits feeling the effects of COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Amarillo Area Foundation is working to ensure Texas Panhandle communities are strengthened through the power of philanthropy and the Panhandle Disaster Relief Fund.
The relief fund is helping non-profit organizations that are feeling the effects of COVID-19 while continuing to help the community.
The relief fund was formed in 2006 to combat wildfires and natural disasters in the area.
Due to the pandemic, the AAF enacted the board to raise and distribute funds immediately.
In the past four weeks, 30 non-profits have been given grants of $2,500 to $25,000 with more than $357,000 used so far.
“We’re looking at the food insecurity, stopping the spread of the virus, those that are providing front line medical care and those non-profits that are providing childcare for our first responders and essential employees,” said Amarillo Area Foundation Director of Marketing Broc Carter.
One of the non-profits that continues to help the area throughout the pandemic is the High Plains Food Bank.
“When we’re helping our friends and neighbors, we’re helping our communities be even stronger,” Carter said. “When you’re giving to a thing like the Panhandle Disaster Relief Fund, we’re ensuring that the most vulnerable people in our communities are being taken care of. That is by keeping the spread of the virus at a minimal, it’s helping flatten the curve and it’s also making sure that nobody’s hungry or that there is adequate childcare as schools are out.”
If you would like to help donate towards the Panhandle Disaster Relief Fund, click here.
To apply for a grant, click here.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.