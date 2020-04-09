Moore County Hospital District announces new recovery, 5 additional COVID-19 cases

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Moore County Hospital District has announced five new confirmed COVID-19 cases and one new recovery in the county.
This makes 24 cases in Moore County as of this morning.
According to today’s report from the Moore County Hospital District, there are now two positive COVID-19 patients who have recovered. 60 people who are suspected to have COVID-19 are being monitored, 84 people are in quarantine, one person is in the hospital and there are still 23 pending test results.
The patient in the hospital is in their mid 40′s and in stable condition at this time.
This makes a total of 186 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Hemphill County: 1
- Gray County: 11
- Moore County: 24
- Swisher County: 2
- Potter County: 58
- Randall County: 52
- Castro County: 11
- Deaf Smith County: 7
- Oldham County: 3
- Donley County: 13
- Dallam County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 2
- Hansford County: 1
Out of the confirmed cases, there are currently six recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Deaf Smith County: 1
- Potter County: 1
- Randall County: 2
- Moore County: 2
There have also been five deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Oldham County: 1
- Castro County: 1
- Potter County: 1
- Randall County: 2
There are five cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 1
- Texas County: 4
The total case count in Eastern New Mexico is nine:
- Curry County: 8
- Roosevelt County: 1
These cities and counties that are under stay-at-home directives:
- Potter County
- Deaf Smith County
- Gray County
- City of Amarillo
- City of Canyon
- Randall County
- City of Pampa
- City of Lefors
- City of Hereford
- Hansford County
- City of Gruver
- City of Spearman
- City of McLean
- Castro County
- Donley County
- Wheeler County
- Swisher County
- City of Perryton
- Ochiltree County
- City of Tulia
- Armstrong County
- City of Claude
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.