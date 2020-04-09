Mild Thursday

Today is looking a bit cooler with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Expect mostly cloudy skies & East winds by late day. Tonight looks mostly cloudy and chilly with lows in the lower 40s.
Friday looks a bit cooler with highs in the lower to mid 60s. Expect partly cloudy skies with a few thunderstorms by late day. Some thunderstorms may be strong to severe especially SW of our area.
Thunderstorms will once again be possible on Saturday but this time mainly East, watching the intensities closely. Finally a strong cold front will blast through the area on Easter Sunday and we MAY see snow on Monday especially North.