Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

'Houston, we’ve had a problem’: Remembering Apollo 13 at 50
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Apollo 13's astronauts still shun superstition 50 years after their harrowing moonshot. Mission commander Jim Lovell and Fred Haise say they never gave a thought to their mission number as they blasted off for the moon on April 11, 1970. Their mission was aborted when an oxygen tank ruptured two days later, on April 13. The way Lovell sees it, he's incredibly lucky to have survived and to be around at age 92 for the golden anniversary. Haise, who's 86, regards Apollo 13 as NASA's most successful failure. Their anniversary celebrations are on hold because of the pandemic.
Apollo 13's most famous quotes originated in Hollywood
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Apollo 13's best known quotes originated not in space or Mission Control, but in Hollywood. The astronauts urgently radioed, “Houston, we've had a problem," when an oxygen tank wrecked their moon-bound spacecraft on April 13, 1970. Screenwriters for the 1995 film “Apollo 13” wanted to punch that up. Thus was born “Houston, we have a problem.” Even more artistic license was taken with NASA flight director Gene Kranz' speech to his team in Houston. Kranz never declared, “Failure is not an option.” That, too, is a movie line. Kranz says he constantly finds himself setting the record straight.
Trump quietly shuts down asylum at US borders to fight virus
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Trump administration has quietly shut down the nation’s asylum system for the first time in decades amid the coronavirus. The U.S. has used an obscure public health law to justify one of its most aggressive border enforcement tactics ever. People seeking refuge in the U.S. are whisked to the nearest border crossing and returned to Mexico without a chance to seek asylum. The government has temporarily swept aside decades-old national and international laws, saying holding people in custody is considered too dangerous. A congressional aide tells The Associated Press that the U.S. has expelled more than 7,000 people in less than two weeks.
First state prison inmate dies of COVID-19, lockdown expands
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A 72-year-old inmate has become the first in the Texas state prison system to die as a possible result of the new coronavirus pandemic. Fifteen Texas state prisons have been locked down after inmates or staff tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Meanwhile, a lawsuit alleges Texas Gov. Greg Abbott overstepped his constitutional authority by ordering restrictions on which criminal suspects can get bond during the pandemic. The COVID-19 death toll at a San Antonio nursing home has reached 10, and Houston officials say a disproportionate number of people coronavirus deaths there have been African Americans.
Texas abortion clinics try again to undo ban during outbreak
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Abortion providers in Texas are again trying to reopen for some women amid the coronavirus pandemic. Planned Parenthood and other clinics told a judge Wednesday they're now only seeking to allow abortions in some cases after a federal appeals court sided with the state's ability to ban abortions during the outbreak. Texas bans most abortions after 20 weeks. Similar legal fights are being waged in Alabama, Ohio, Oklahoma and Iowa.
US charges 2 with terror crimes over threats to spread virus
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has charged two people with federal terrorism offenses for claiming they were intentionally trying to spread the new coronavirus. The charges announced Wednesday were brought in separate cases in Texas and Florida. They come about a week after Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen instructed federal prosecutors across the U.S. that they could charge people who threaten to spread the coronavirus under the terrorism statutes because the Justice Department considers it a “biological agent” under the law.
Ex-Ranger Hamilton indicted, accused of beating daughter, 14
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Former Texas Rangers star Josh Hamilton has been indicted on a felony charge of injury to a child after his teenage daughter accused him of beating her. A Tarrant County grand jury indicted the 38-year-old Hamilton on Monday. He remains free on $30,000 bond after he turned himself in to authorities on Oct. 30. If convicted, he faces a prison sentence of two to 10 years in prison. His attorneys say the Texas Rangers Hall of Famer is innocent of the charge. His 14-year-old daughter told her mother, Hamilton's ex-wife, that her father struck her after he became enraged by a comment from her.
Judge rejects government's bid to block airline-data merger
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has suffered a defeat in its bid to block a merger of two companies that provide airline information to travel agents. A federal judge in Delaware ruled against the government in its lawsuit to stop Sabre Corp. from buying rival Farelogix for $360 million. U.S. District Court Judge Leonard Stark in Delaware ruled after an eight-day trial. The judge says the government failed to prove that the merger will substantially reduce competition in the business of airline ticket-selling technology. Texas-based Sabre says it's now waiting for a decision from antitrust regulators in the United Kingdom, who have expressed reservations about approving the deal.
Trump allies put unproven virus drug to work in Texas
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Houston doctor who's a Republican National Committee member says he is using an anti-malaria drug to treat some of more than 80 people infected at a Texas nursing home. Dr. Robin Armstrong said Tuesday that he's using the drug hydroxychloroquine on nearly 30 residents. President Donald Trump has heavily promoted the drug in the face of a rising death toll in the U.S. Amstrong said it's too early to tell whether the treatment is working in Texas but says he probably wouldn't have been able to access the drug if Trump hadn't been talking about it so much.
Coast Guard orders cruise companies to form medical plans
GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard has determined that crew members on cruise ships in Galveston present a public health risk of spreading the new coronavirus and urged operators to form medical plans to care for sick workers. In letters sent Friday to Royal Caribbean Cruises and Carnival Cruise Line, Coast Guard Capt. K.D. Oditt said the vessels’ crews pose “an unacceptable risk” of spreading COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. The Galveston County Daily News reported Tuesday that no passengers are on the ships, but they carry thousands of workers.