Donley County now at 14 confirmed cases of COVID-19

By Kaitlin Johnson | April 9, 2020 at 11:53 AM CDT - Updated April 9 at 11:53 AM

DONLEY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Donley County now has 14 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The Clarendon Enterprise posted the update, saying there are now 14 cases in the county with 13 tests still pending.

This makes a total of 187 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Hemphill County: 1
  • Gray County: 11
  • Moore County: 24
  • Swisher County: 2
  • Potter County: 58
  • Randall County: 52
  • Castro County: 11
  • Deaf Smith County: 7
  • Oldham County: 3
  • Donley County: 14
  • Dallam County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 2
  • Hansford County: 1

Out of the confirmed cases, there are currently six recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Deaf Smith County: 1
  • Potter County: 1
  • Randall County: 2
  • Moore County: 2

There have also been five deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

There are five cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver County: 1
  • Texas County: 4

The total case count in Eastern New Mexico is nine:

  • Curry County: 8
  • Roosevelt County: 1

These cities and counties that are under stay-at-home directives:

  • Potter County
  • Deaf Smith County
  • Gray County
  • City of Amarillo
  • City of Canyon
  • Randall County
  • City of Pampa
  • City of Lefors
  • City of Hereford
  • Hansford County
  • City of Gruver
  • City of Spearman
  • City of McLean
  • Castro County
  • Donley County
  • Wheeler County
  • Swisher County
  • City of Perryton
  • Ochiltree County
  • City of Tulia
  • Armstrong County
  • City of Claude

