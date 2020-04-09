Curry County reaches 9 positive COVID-19 cases

CURRY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - One Curry County resident is among 124 new COVID-19 cases in New Mexico.
According to a news release, New Mexico has confirmed 124 new COVID-19 cases across the state, with one case being a Curry County resident.
This brings the total case count in Eastern New Mexico to 10:
- Curry County: 9
- Roosevelt County: 1
There is a total of 193 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Hemphill County: 1
- Gray County: 12
- Moore County: 24
- Swisher County: 2
- Potter County: 59
- Randall County: 56
- Castro County: 11
- Deaf Smith County: 7
- Oldham County: 3
- Donley County: 14
- Dallam County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 2
- Hansford County: 1
There are five cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 1
- Texas County: 4
Out of the confirmed cases, there are currently seven recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Deaf Smith County: 2
- Potter County: 1
- Randall County: 3
- Moore County: 2
There have also been five deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Oldham County: 1
- Castro County: 1
- Potter County: 1
- Randall County: 2
These cities and counties that are under stay-at-home directives:
- Potter County
- Deaf Smith County
- Gray County
- City of Amarillo
- City of Canyon
- Randall County
- City of Pampa
- City of Lefors
- City of Hereford
- Hansford County
- City of Gruver
- City of Spearman
- City of McLean
- Castro County
- Donley County
- Wheeler County
- Swisher County
- City of Perryton
- Ochiltree County
- City of Tulia
- Armstrong County
- City of Claude
