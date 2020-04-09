City of Amarillo report for April 9 shows new cases in Amarillo, 1 new recovery

By Kaitlin Johnson | April 9, 2020 at 2:54 PM CDT - Updated April 9 at 2:55 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 192 cases of COVID-19 in the Texas Panhandle, five cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle and nine cases in Eastern New Mexico.

The City of Amarillo released the daily report of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Potter and Randall counties.

Today’s report showed new cases in Amarillo and one new recovery in Randall County.

This makes a total of 192 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Hemphill County: 1
  • Gray County: 11
  • Moore County: 24
  • Swisher County: 2
  • Potter County: 59
  • Randall County: 56
  • Castro County: 11
  • Deaf Smith County: 7
  • Oldham County: 3
  • Donley County: 14
  • Dallam County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 2
  • Hansford County: 1

Out of the confirmed cases, there are currently six recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Deaf Smith County: 1
  • Potter County: 1
  • Randall County: 3
  • Moore County: 2

There have also been five deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

There are five cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver County: 1
  • Texas County: 4

The total case count in Eastern New Mexico is nine:

  • Curry County: 8
  • Roosevelt County: 1

These cities and counties that are under stay-at-home directives:

  • Potter County
  • Deaf Smith County
  • Gray County
  • City of Amarillo
  • City of Canyon
  • Randall County
  • City of Pampa
  • City of Lefors
  • City of Hereford
  • Hansford County
  • City of Gruver
  • City of Spearman
  • City of McLean
  • Castro County
  • Donley County
  • Wheeler County
  • Swisher County
  • City of Perryton
  • Ochiltree County
  • City of Tulia
  • Armstrong County
  • City of Claude

In today’s report, there are 100 patients in isolation at home and 15 in a medical facility. 103 of the cases are considered local transmission.

