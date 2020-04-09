City of Amarillo report for April 9 shows new cases in Amarillo, 1 new recovery

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 192 cases of COVID-19 in the Texas Panhandle, five cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle and nine cases in Eastern New Mexico.
The City of Amarillo released the daily report of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Potter and Randall counties.
Today’s report showed new cases in Amarillo and one new recovery in Randall County.
This makes a total of 192 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Hemphill County: 1
- Gray County: 11
- Moore County: 24
- Swisher County: 2
- Potter County: 59
- Randall County: 56
- Castro County: 11
- Deaf Smith County: 7
- Oldham County: 3
- Donley County: 14
- Dallam County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 2
- Hansford County: 1
Out of the confirmed cases, there are currently six recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Deaf Smith County: 1
- Potter County: 1
- Randall County: 3
- Moore County: 2
There have also been five deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Oldham County: 1
- Castro County: 1
- Potter County: 1
- Randall County: 2
There are five cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 1
- Texas County: 4
The total case count in Eastern New Mexico is nine:
- Curry County: 8
- Roosevelt County: 1
These cities and counties that are under stay-at-home directives:
- Potter County
- Deaf Smith County
- Gray County
- City of Amarillo
- City of Canyon
- Randall County
- City of Pampa
- City of Lefors
- City of Hereford
- Hansford County
- City of Gruver
- City of Spearman
- City of McLean
- Castro County
- Donley County
- Wheeler County
- Swisher County
- City of Perryton
- Ochiltree County
- City of Tulia
- Armstrong County
- City of Claude
In today’s report, there are 100 patients in isolation at home and 15 in a medical facility. 103 of the cases are considered local transmission.
