BSA ComPassion Home Care offering telemedicine visits during COVID-19 pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - BSA-ComPassion Home Care is offering telehealth visits to assist residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since residents are following Stay at Home guidelines, they can take advantage of telemedicine assistance.
“While our day-to-day function is assisting home health care patients, we feel it imperative to be part of the solution for all individuals during this time,” said Russell Madison, BSA-ComPassion Vice President of Business Development. “One of our greatest tools at BSA-ComPassion – in addition to our tremendous healthcare staff – is our ability to assist physicians with telemedicine.”
As part of the CARES ACT, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid gave providers the ability to perform clinics using telemedicine. CMS also gave home health providers the ability to start care after a physician performed a telehealth visit.
“It’s important for our community to stay home during this pandemic, but patients can be seen by their healthcare provider without ever leaving their home,” said Madison. “We feel this is our way to contribute.”
For more information on this service during COVID-19, call BSA-ComPassion at 806-351-8522.
