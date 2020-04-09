Atmos Energy donates $30,000 to High Plains Food Bank’s disaster relief fund

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Atmos Energy is donating $30,000 to the High Plains Food Bank’s “Nourish the Panhandle” disaster-relief fund.
According to a news release, the donation is in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“With the increased need for help in our community, Atmos Energy is proud to help provide
nutritious meals to families across the 29-county HPFB serving area,” said Michael Gonzales,
Manager of Public Affairs at Atmos Energy. “We are helping to feed our future!”
Before the pandemic, HPFB served a monthly average of 9,232 families.
Now, HPFB is receiving a large and sudden influx of emergency food assistance requests to do unemployment levels rising.
