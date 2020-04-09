Amarillo ISD closing some services tomorrow for Good Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo ISD students can pick up instructional packages and return completed schoolwork at campuses today instead of tomorrow because of Good Friday.
Children can drop off or pick up their work from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. or from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. today.
Families can also pick up snack paks for the weekend during these times.
The meal curbside pickup services, Wi-Fi enabled buses, instructional help via the AISD help desk and other school services won’t be available tomorrow in observance of Good Friday.
