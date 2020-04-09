Amarillo College’s first responders program set to begin construction of new building

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Students in the first responders training program will soon be community heroes after the new First Responders Academy building is complete.
“An estimated $8.6 million in bond funds will go towards this First Responders Academy project, and it’s truly a win-win opportunity for Amarillo College and the Amarillo community and region,” said Sadie Newsome, digital communications coordinator at Amarillo College.
As the board continues to move forward with improvements and logistics for the building, there is currently no location set in place.
“We are in phase one of this project, and the architect has been hired for the First Responders Academy, and we’re going to be moving forward from there,” said Newsome.
This new building will prepare all students in the first responders program to work side by side as if they would in the workforce.
Vice President of Business and Finance at Amarillo College Chris Sharp says the estimated construction time will be about six to nine months.
“The new structure for the first responders program is going to be a major benefit to all the various learners in the various programs because of their ability to work together with the other industry partners that they will have out in the field,” said Newsome.
This program gives students the opportunity to work in all areas of first response and prepare them for a career after completion of the program.
“Being that there’s several different certifications and degrees that fall under this first responders academy, there’s a few different tracks that people can take. But, all of these different tracks could lead them to a career and a place in the workforce upon graduation,” said Newsome.
Students who participate in this program will be of the first to help make a difference in their community by gaining essential experience now.
“AC has a proven track record of developing new and innovative ways to help students achieve success and bring valuable services to the community. This is just another example of that,” said Newsome.
