Window on a Wider World offers resource for parents providing educational support to children

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Window on a Wider World is offering resources for parents working to provide educational support for their children during this time.
“Before the middle of March, most parents had never imagined they’d be overseeing their kids’ studies,” said Catherine Meck, WOWW executive director. “While schools are doing the best they can to switch to distance learning, parents are having to fill in the gaps and keep their kids engaged. Because we have relationships with dozens of educational providers around the region, we felt we were in the best position to help.”
WOWW has created a resource directory of online educational resources offered by regional, state and national educational providers.
You can find the resources here.
The directory has 45 educational resources ranging from the Mobeetie Jail Museum in Mobeetie, Texas to the Smithsonian in Washington, D.C.
“These were existing resources that were seemingly designed for a time like this, but have been there all along,” said Meck. “In fact, this is what WOWW and our Learning Partner organizations do the year around – provide learning experiences kids can’t always get in the classroom.”
WOWW provides educational programs through arts, science and cultural experiences to students in the Texas Panhandle.
