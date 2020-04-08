Warm Wednesday

Today looks warm but we will also be dealing with a NE wind by late day. Temperatures will be in the 70s West, 80s Central & closer to the 90s SE. Otherwise expect sunny skies and overall a quite nice day. Tonight looks mostly clear and a bit chilly with lows in the mid to upper 40s.
The cool down on Thursday doesn’t look as impressive, highs will likely be in the 60s opposed to cooler like previously thought. Overall this incoming storm system is really lacking moisture but we MAY still see scattered showers both Friday & Saturday. Easter Sunday is looking much cooler with highs in the 40s and a stout North wind. Wintry precipitation still looks possible on Sunday night & into Monday.