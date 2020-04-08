Texas County confirms fourth COVID-19 case

TEXAS COUNTY, Okla. (KFDA) - Texas County officials have confirmed another positive COVID-19 case, bringing the total to four.
On Wednesday, April 8, officials announced the fourth positive COVID-19 case in Texas County.
The patient is a young male resident of Goodwell, Oklahoma.
Officials are investigating to determine individuals that may have been exposed.
No other details were released.
There are now 5 total COVID-19 cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 1
- Texas County: 4
There is a total of 175 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Hemphill County: 1
- Gray County: 11
- Moore County: 19
- Swisher County: 2
- Potter County and Randall County: 104
- Castro County: 11
- Deaf Smith County: 7
- Oldham County: 3
- Donley County: 13
- Dallam County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 2
- Hansford County: 1
The total case count in Eastern New Mexico is nine:
- Curry County: 8
- Roosevelt County: 1
Out of the confirmed cases, there are currently 5 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Deaf Smith County: 1
- Potter County: 1
- Randall County: 2
- Moore County: 1
There have also been five deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Oldham County: 1
- Castro County: 1
- Potter County: 1
- Randall County: 2
