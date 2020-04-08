Texas County confirms fourth COVID-19 case

By Madison Carson | April 8, 2020 at 2:32 PM CDT - Updated April 8 at 2:35 PM

TEXAS COUNTY, Okla. (KFDA) - Texas County officials have confirmed another positive COVID-19 case, bringing the total to four.

On Wednesday, April 8, officials announced the fourth positive COVID-19 case in Texas County.

The patient is a young male resident of Goodwell, Oklahoma.

Officials are investigating to determine individuals that may have been exposed.

No other details were released.

Posted by Texas County Emergency Management on Wednesday, April 8, 2020

There are now 5 total COVID-19 cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver County: 1
  • Texas County: 4

There is a total of 175 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Hemphill County: 1
  • Gray County: 11
  • Moore County: 19
  • Swisher County: 2
  • Potter County and Randall County: 104
  • Castro County: 11
  • Deaf Smith County: 7
  • Oldham County: 3
  • Donley County: 13
  • Dallam County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 2
  • Hansford County: 1

The total case count in Eastern New Mexico is nine:

  • Curry County: 8
  • Roosevelt County: 1

Out of the confirmed cases, there are currently 5 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Deaf Smith County: 1
  • Potter County: 1
  • Randall County: 2
  • Moore County: 1

There have also been five deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

