Small businesses not receiving stimulus relief severely impacted

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Local small business owners who won’t be receiving one or both of the stimulus relief loans are being severely impacted by COVID-19.
Co-owner of Central Bark Amarillo LaDon Paige says, like most small businesses in the area, her business has been hit hard financially because of COVID-19.
“Well, as all businesses around Amarillo and around the country, we’ve really been affected by it,” Paige said. “I would say that more than 50 percent of our pet families have decided to keep their dogs at home.”
Although small businesses are included in the stimulus relief package, because of special requirements, Central Bark is not eligible for the Economic Disaster Relief loan.
“We’ve only been in business since January, so to apply for that loan, you have to have three years of tax returns, which we do not have," Paige said.
Paige said although she is eligible for the payroll relief loan, she will only be receiving enough funding to keep a skeleton crew employed on a limited schedule during the pandemic.
She says all other expenses are still being impacted by the virus.
“That loan could be a lot more than the two and a half months payroll in order to pay utilities, inventory, employees, supplies, and our rent," Paige said.
She also feels like it’s tougher on small businesses who have just recently open, because they haven’t had enough time to establish themselves financially.
“We don’t have that history, number one, and also we don’t really have the reserves, because when you start up your business, there’s always a lot more expense than you realize,” Paige said. “You think you’ve got money in your reserve, but you really don’t.”
Associate Professor of Economics at West Texas A&M Neil Meredith encourages small business owners who need other options outside of the stimulus relief fund to reach out to all of their financial resources right now, and see what options could be available.
“I would encourage you to reach out to SBA.gov, your local bank or whoever it is that’s providing finances for you, your creditors, even the sharks on Shark Tank are taking tweets on Twitter and answering as many tweets as they can,” Meredith said.
Central Bark is now also offering a 20 percent discount on all dog services for first responders, and they hope local residents will continue to support local small businesses.
