Police asking for help solving burglary at Barfield Hotel in downtown Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police are asking for help solving a crime after a business in downtown Amarillo was burglarized.
A news release said on Monday, officers with Amarillo Police Department were called out to Barfield Hotel on a burglary.
They learned that between 10:00 a.m. on Sunday to 7:00 a.m. on Monday, a person forced entry into the gated lot and into the building.
Several construction items and power tools were stolen.
Detectives with APD are asking anyone who knows about the crime, suspects or vehicles involved to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
