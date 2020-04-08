Pet food drive-thru pantry helps relieve Amarillo pet owners

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Not only are people struggling to stay on top of their finances during this crisis, but pet owners are having a tough time feeding their pets.
“You know, what’s going on right now is affecting everybody and a lot of people we know within our community,” said Cydni Rappe, pet care relations manager at Merrick Pet Care. “So, we’re seeing older, younger people, you know, just any family that’s affected that’s in need of free pet food right now.”
With Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare having such an impact on pet owners in the community, they decided a drive-thru pet food pantry would help families in need.
“This is the first time that the Animal Management and Welfare has done a drive-thru style, definitely because of the times we’re dealing with right now,” said Rappe.
The first drive-thru pet food pantry took place last week, and Rappe says it made a huge difference to pet owners.
“Last week we were able to give away about 3,000 pounds of pet food during the pet drive-up food pantry,” said Rappe. “We were able to help about 700 families in the community.”
With times being tough, pet owners are willing to go the extra mile to feed their furry friend.
“A lot of people will feed their pet before they feed themselves, and we don’t want that to have to be a concern, or that people can’t keep their pets. So, we do have people in the community that we’ve had the food pantry going here, for low income people in the community, for sometime now,” said Dr. Kathryn Wrubel, director of Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare.
The drive-thru pet food pantry takes place every Tuesday and Thursday from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in the evening until they are instructed otherwise by the City of Amarillo.
“We are careful not to have people come out of their cars, so we’re following safety practices as far as people coming out to it, so if people are not able to come today or this week, it will be continuing, and we’re happy to help,” said Wrubel.
