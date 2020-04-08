Pampa Police investigating quarantine violation reports

PAMPA, Texas (KFDA) - The Pampa Police Department has released a statement regarding the numerous reports they’ve received about COVID-19 patients violating quarantine orders.
PPD has been receiving reports of possible violations of persons under quarantine for positive COVID-19 test results.
The Criminal Investigations Division is currently following up on all reported cases, not social media banter or rumor.
If an investigation shows that a person has violated their quarantine order, the information will be reported to the prosecutor’s office for consideration of a warrant.
Those under quarantine due to a positive COVID-19 test who violate their quarantine could be subject to arrest.
The penalties include spending up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.
The Pampa Police Department is taking these allegations seriously and thoroughly investigating reports.
