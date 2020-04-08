Pampa inmate tested positive for COVID-19, 993 others placed in restriction

PAMPA, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Criminal Justice confirmed one inmate in the Jordan Unit tested positive for COVID-19.
The TDCJ confirmed on April 1 a correctional officer in the Jordan Unit had tested positive for the virus..
On April 5, they confirmed one Jordan Unit inmate tested positive, and they have been placed in isolation.
Since this, 993 inmates in this unit have been medically restricted.
The nearly 1,000 inmates placed in medical restriction are believed to have been exposed by coming into contact with either the inmate or correctional officer who tested positive earlier or already have the virus without showing symptoms at this time.
These inmates are being monitored to see if they become ill.
There are 142 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Texas Panhandle:
- Hemphill County: 1
- Gray County: 11
- Moore County: 9
- Swisher County: 2
- Potter County: 47
- Randall: 40
- Castro County: 11
- Deaf Smith County: 7
- Oldham County: 3
- Donley County: 7
- Dallam County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 2
- Hansford County: 1
There are four cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 1
- Texas County: 3
The total case count in Eastern New Mexico is nine:
- Curry County: 8
- Roosevelt County: 1
Out of the confirmed cases, there are currently 5 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Deaf Smith County: 1
- Potter County: 1
- Randall County: 2
- Moore County: 1
There have also been four deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Oldham County: 1
- Castro County: 1
- Potter County: 1
- Randall County: 1
These cities and counties that are under stay-at-home directives:
- Potter County
- Deaf Smith County
- Gray County
- City of Amarillo
- City of Canyon
- Randall County
- City of Pampa
- City of Lefors
- City of Hereford
- Hansford County
- City of Gruver
- City of Spearman
- City of McLean
- Castro County
- Donley County
- Wheeler County
- Swisher County
- City of Perryton
- Ochiltree County
- City of Tulia
- Armstrong County
- City of Claude
