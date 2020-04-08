1 airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries, 2 hurt in Loop 335 crash in south Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One person has life-threatening injuries and two others were hurt in a two-vehicle crash on Loop 335 in south Amarillo.
Randall County Sheriff’s Office said first responders and Lifestar were responding to the wreck, located at Loop 335 at Hollywood Road and Capt. Woodrow Call Trail.
The driver of a Toyota Pruis was traveling south on Woodrow Trail and was approaching the Loop.
About that time, a Ford F-150 pickup truck was traveling west on the Loop.
Toyota failed to yield the right-of-way on the loop, causing the collision with the Ford.
The driver and passenger of the Ford were taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries.
The driver of the Toyota was airlifted to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area as crews work the scene of the crash.
The crash is under investigation.
