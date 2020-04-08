New Mexico State Police to enforce penalties on non-compliant businesses

“We have enormous sympathy and empathy for our small business community and everyone across the state who is dealing with this pandemic, but we must all understand that the sooner we strictly adhere to the Public Health Order, the sooner we’ll all get through this, and the better off our state will be as far as preventing illnesses and death,” said Chief Tim Johnson. “Citizens must understand that we are getting many complaints about non-compliance. It’s putting our officers, law enforcement all across the state and the public in jeopardy -- and it risks increasing the already significant strain on our health care professionals.”