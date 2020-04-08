New Mexico State Police to enforce penalties on non-compliant businesses

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - New Mexico State Police will be enforcing penalties on New Mexico businesses and residents who refuse to comply with Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s Emergency Public Health Order.
On April 6, Governor Lujan Grisham extended the Stay-at-Home order through April 30.
The order requires all non-essential businesses to close, and NMSP and local law enforcement will work together to ensure businesses are complying.
NMSP have been working to educate non-compliant businesses giving them an opportunity to adapt.
Many businesses and people have been voluntarily complying with the order, however not all are following.
Police will be holding businesses and people accountable by first issuing a written warning and cease and desist order.
A second violation will come with a citation.
If you or your business violates the order a third time, you will face a civil penalty with a fine of up to $5,000.
Mass gatherings of more than five people are prohibited under this order.
You can report non-compliance of a business or violation of a mass gathering ban by emailing NMSP.COVID19@state.nm.us or calling the non-emergency hotline at (833) 551-0518 and choosing option nine.
You can also report by calling your local police or sheriff’s departments non-emergency line.
When submitting a non-compliance email, you will need to provide the date and time of observed violation, city, county, business name and business address.
“We have enormous sympathy and empathy for our small business community and everyone across the state who is dealing with this pandemic, but we must all understand that the sooner we strictly adhere to the Public Health Order, the sooner we’ll all get through this, and the better off our state will be as far as preventing illnesses and death,” said Chief Tim Johnson. “Citizens must understand that we are getting many complaints about non-compliance. It’s putting our officers, law enforcement all across the state and the public in jeopardy -- and it risks increasing the already significant strain on our health care professionals.”
