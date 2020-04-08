High Plains Food Bank urgently needing donations to feed more in need

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - High Plains Food Bank is serving more families, children and seniors than before due to new challenges brought on by COVID-19.
The HPFB Kids Cafe was feeding 885 kids per day, and now they have a goal of feeding 2,000 daily. They expect the number to rise higher than that if schools cancel for the rest of the year.
HPFB is needing to prepare an additional 5,000 family food boxes each month to help those in the community struggling with food insecurity.
The food bank has established a “Nourish the Panhandle” disaster relief fund.
Their goal is to raise $500,000 to help with immediate and long-term needs caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
A donor has stepped up to match match donations up to $25,000 to start the fund.
You can donate online at the HPFB website here.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.