Doctors: Heart patients need to seek treatment even during COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Heart Hospital of Northwest Texas is reminding the community that people experiencing symptoms of heart attacks or strokes need to seek medical treatment even during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hospital emergency departments remain open for medical emergencies, including support for heart and brain procedures, relating to heart attacks, strokes and more.
In a news conference earlier today, both Northwest Texas Healthcare System and BSA commented on a low number of patients at the hospital. Both hospitals say people may be refraining from going to the hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, the hospitals have taken actions and implemented processes to keep patients safe from COVID-19 exposure.
If you have symptoms of a medical emergency, such as chest pain, difficulty breathing, trouble lifting your arms and weakness, it is important to go to an emergency room.
“Unfortunately, we are seeing patients that have waited too long to come to the Emergency Department for their life-threatening conditions, because of the understandable fear of being exposed to COVID-19. We would like to stress that prolonged medical isolation for concerning symptoms may have detrimental effects on your health and we encourage you to seek immediate medical care in these situations,” said Dr. Brian Weis, Chief Medical Officer at NWTH.
To learn more about the signs and symptoms of a heart attack, click here.
