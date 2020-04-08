Faster COVID-19 testing possible in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Dr. William Biggs is fighting for the ability to test for COVID-19 here in Amarillo instead of sending tests to outside labs for results.
Dr. Biggs says his office has ten machines capable of testing for the virus that can give results in five minutes, but the supplies to test are being blocked by FEMA.
“These are devices we already have here in Amarillo, we’re ready to go. It just requires them to send us the kit that has the chemicals inside of the little module to run the actual test,” said Dr. William Biggs, Amarillo Medical Specialists.
In a press conference earlier today, Amarillo's larger hospitals said they have the capacity of testing as well but are waiting on supplies or permission.
“We continue to not have availability for in hospital testing. We have the device to be able to do that however we have to wait for the appropriate allocation as determined by our government,” said Dr. Michael Lamenteer, chief medical officer at BSA.
“We’ve been promised upwards of a couple hundred tests in the next couple weeks but that just kind of comes and goes. That is going to be the ultimate answer, if we can get in house testing, if we can do it in the hospital. The one we are hoping to get in the near future would give us about a one hour turn around time on those tests,” said Dr. Brian Weis, chief medical officer at Northwest Texas Hospital.
With rapid testing, Biggs says it could help the community.
“Our top priority would be, could we test our first responders, you know, the medical professionals that are on the front lines taking care of these people. If they get sick, we need to have a very rapid way of accessing them. The same with policemen, firemen, ambulance crews,” said Dr. Biggs.
Along with the testing kits provided by FEMA, swaps would also be provided, allowing for more tests to be done.
“I just checked earlier this morning in our own lab. Our group has 46 providers. We see about 36,000 people per year, and we have two swabs, so if I have more than two people come in today, we don’t have enough,” said Dr. Biggs.
