The cool down has started.

The first of a couple of cold fronts has already moved into the area and this will cool us down for the next few days. Along with the cooler weather we will see a slight chance for a few showers and thunderstorms starting Thursday eve into the day Friday. We will see a brief warm up on Saturday before a second cold front moves in on Easter Sunday. Winds will increase out of the north at 20-30 mph with highs in the low to mid 50s. Monday will be much cooler with highs in the low to mid 40s.