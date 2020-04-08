City of Pampa confirms 2 new COVID-19 cases, Stay-at-Home order extended

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Pampa has confirmed that two more Gray County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
The City of Pampa and Gray County were notified by the Texas Department of State Health Services of two new positive test results for Gray County residents.
Officials are still investigating how these cases have been transmitted.
Both patients are isolated in a medical facility.
The Pampa City Commission voted unanimously to extend the Stay-at-Home order originally set to end April 8.
The Stay-at-Home order will now be in effect though April 27 at 11:59 p.m. when the City Commission meets again and will re-evaluate the need for this order at that time.
There are now 142 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Texas Panhandle:
- Hemphill County: 1
- Gray County: 11
- Moore County: 9
- Swisher County: 2
- Potter County: 47
- Randall: 40
- Castro County: 11
- Deaf Smith County: 7
- Oldham County: 3
- Donley County: 7
- Dallam County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 2
- Hansford County: 1
There are four cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 1
- Texas County: 3
The total case count in Eastern New Mexico is nine:
- Curry County: 8
- Roosevelt County: 1
Out of the confirmed cases, there are currently 5 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Deaf Smith County: 1
- Potter County: 1
- Randall County: 2
- Moore County: 1
There have also been four deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Oldham County: 1
- Castro County: 1
- Potter County: 1
- Randall County: 1
These cities and counties that are under stay-at-home directives:
- Potter County
- Deaf Smith County
- Gray County
- City of Amarillo
- City of Canyon
- Randall County
- City of Pampa
- City of Lefors
- City of Hereford
- Hansford County
- City of Gruver
- City of Spearman
- City of McLean
- Castro County
- Donley County
- Wheeler County
- Swisher County
- City of Perryton
- Ochiltree County
- City of Tulia
- Armstrong County
- City of Claude
