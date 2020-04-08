Child abuse reports decrease amid COVID-19 pandemic, child advocates concerned

“There’s actually some hotlines that parents can call and reach out to,” said HOPES Amarillo Outreach and Education Support Specialist Alexandra Perez. “We’re all human and there’s also challenges with being a parent. It’s very important to reach out and use our resources whenever we do feel overwhelmed. It’s okay to ask for help, we’re here on this earth to support one another, we’re not here to do things alone. Parenting can be challenging, it didn’t come with a manual so it’s really important for us to reach out to each other. ”