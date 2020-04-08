Child abuse reports decrease amid COVID-19 pandemic, child advocates concerned

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center has seen a decrease in reports of child abuse, however child advocates believe the decrease could be a cause for concern.
Children are in a vulnerable state right now and at a much higher risk for child abuse during the COVID-19 quarantine.
The effects of the virus comes with stressors such as mass unemployment, food insecurity and illness which could bring a higher risk of child abuse.
Those who normally make reports of child abuse such as teachers, coaches, churches and counselors are not in children’s lives right which could be the reason advocates are seeing this decrease.
“That does not mean that the rate of actual child abuse is decreasing,” said Executive Director of The Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center Shelly Bohannon. “It’s just that the reporting component is decreasing.”
With the focus on COVID-19, child advocacies are making sure families are even more prepared.
“There’s actually some hotlines that parents can call and reach out to,” said HOPES Amarillo Outreach and Education Support Specialist Alexandra Perez. “We’re all human and there’s also challenges with being a parent. It’s very important to reach out and use our resources whenever we do feel overwhelmed. It’s okay to ask for help, we’re here on this earth to support one another, we’re not here to do things alone. Parenting can be challenging, it didn’t come with a manual so it’s really important for us to reach out to each other. ”
While it’s normal for children to push their parent’s buttons, Perez add it isn’t always intentional.
“A lot of it really comes from understanding your child and what’s going on,” said Perez. “Of course, at different ages in childhood, children do different things. You may have a child you may think is really pushing your buttons but in reality, children aren’t out to make us angry. It’s important as parents to really understand why our children are doing what they’re doing and what their developmental stages are.”
Resources for child abuse prevention mentioned in this story can be found below:
- HOPES Parenting Program: call Family Support Services (806) 342-2500
- The Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center: (806) 372-2873
- National Parent Helpline: 1-855-427-2736
