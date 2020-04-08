Amarillo confirmed COVID-19 cases reach 110 as of April 8

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As of 2:30 p.m. this afternoon, there are 181 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Texas Panhandle, five in the Oklahoma Panhandle and nine in Eastern New Mexico
The City of Amarillo released the daily report card for COVID-19 cases in Potter and Randall counties.
Today’s report shows new cases in Potter and Randall counties.
In a news conference earlier today, the city confirmed new cases in Amarilllo as well as another death related to COVID-19.
This makes a total of 181 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Hemphill County: 1
- Gray County: 11
- Moore County: 19
- Swisher County: 2
- Potter County: 58
- Randall County: 52
- Castro County: 11
- Deaf Smith County: 7
- Oldham County: 3
- Donley County: 13
- Dallam County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 2
- Hansford County: 1
Out of the confirmed cases, there are currently 5 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Deaf Smith County: 1
- Potter County: 1
- Randall County: 2
- Moore County: 1
There have also been five deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Oldham County: 1
- Castro County: 1
- Potter County: 1
- Randall County: 2
There are five cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 1
- Texas County: 4
The total case count in Eastern New Mexico is nine:
- Curry County: 8
- Roosevelt County: 1
These cities and counties that are under stay-at-home directives:
- Potter County
- Deaf Smith County
- Gray County
- City of Amarillo
- City of Canyon
- Randall County
- City of Pampa
- City of Lefors
- City of Hereford
- Hansford County
- City of Gruver
- City of Spearman
- City of McLean
- Castro County
- Donley County
- Wheeler County
- Swisher County
- City of Perryton
- Ochiltree County
- City of Tulia
- Armstrong County
- City of Claude
Of the cases reported to the Amarillo Public Health Department, 95 patients are in isolation at home, and 15 are in a medical facility.
98 of the cases are considered local transmission.
