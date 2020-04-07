Workforce solutions Panhandle hosting Q&A for businesses

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you have questions about employment law issues surrounding COVID-19, there will be a live question and answer discussion this week.
Workforce Solutions Panhandle and Brown & Fortunato Employment Attorney Brad Howard will host the discussion on Wedensday, April 8 at 3:30 p.m.
The webinar aims to explain what the legal ramifications are for businesses of all sizes during this time when many businesses can only offer limited services. The discussion will also explain what resources are available to businesses through these challenges.
To submit your questions, please register online here or call Workforce Solutions Panhandle’s Business Services Unit at (806) 345-1341.
