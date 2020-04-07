West Texas family celebrates 104th birthday through window at nursing home

Odee’s daughter Beth says Odee has now been through two epidemics and her mother died in the first one on Christmas Day in 1918. Odee was 2 years old in 1918 when a Worldwide influenza epidemic struck. Within two years, nearly 20 million were killed and 500,000 of those were in the U.S. The second epidemic was the Spanish Flu. The Spanish flu was an unusually deadly influenza pandemic. Lasting from January 1918 to December 1920, it infected 500 million people – about a quarter of the world’s population at the time.